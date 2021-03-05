FIRE SAFETY: Fire officials came together to spread fire safety awareness

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Making sure our homes are as safe as possible.

Fire officials around the state are urging Mainers to check their homes after three tragic fires last week.

They came together in Augusta Thursday to talk about the importance of fire prevention.

”Just basic fire safety is all we’re asking you to do with your families at home.”

That’s the message from fire officials still reeling from three fires that four people died in last week. The state fire marshal stressed the need for people to make sure their homes - and the homes of their elderly family members and neighbors - are safe.

“The science of fire has changed. The time that you’ve got to get out of that home when you have a fire in there is considerably smaller now than it ever was.”

One of the heartbreaking fires was in Camden where a 14-year-old boy died where he was sleeping. Two others were injured.

“One are the things that we’re looking at as a cause of the fire in Camden is how appliances are are installed. So, we ask that you follow manufacturer’s recommendations.”

“Make sure your extension cords are cleaned up that you don’t have a bunch of them running under rugs.”

And, check to make sure you have working smoke detectors, which was not the case In Farmington where a couple died after a fire in their home.

“I am quite sure if we’d had working smoke detectors the people would have at least had a better chance to try to get out. Unfortunately, neither one, you know, survived, but I think people need to check those smoke detectors.”

Just days earlier, the Lincoln community was hit hard after a 7-year-old girl trapped in her home also died.

“I just ask you to sit down with your families at night and talk about two ways out of the house. So no matter where the fire is in a house, they have two ways to escape to tragedy.”

“If you have any questions about how to install something, call your fire department, call your local code enforcement officer a building official. We’re all there to be a resource for you, and to help you answer questions and get get you down the right path to do things the right way.”

Midcoast fire chiefs have come together this week and have a new initiative.

They’re reminding the public all fire stations are ready to help people make their homes safe with working equipment, exit drills, and more.

