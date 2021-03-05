Advertisement

Fire officials cannot determine cause of Bingham convenient store fire

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAM, Maine (WABI) - Investigators say they are unable to determine the cause of a fire at Tracey Variety Store in Bingham last month...

But say it may have been an electrical issue.

Local fire officials responded to the fire late at night on February 14th.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Authorities say the building was a complete loss.

And community members say it has been awful to lose a popular business in town.

”It’s really bad for the town. We really don’t want to see another empty lot on Main Street. And Tracey’s was a spot that people would go in the morning and get coffee, you’d see 8 or 10 guys out front. Kind of a morning meeting spot for all of the workers in town. It was part of our community. We’re going to miss it,” said Bingham’s Fire Chief, Scott Lawyerson.

The owners of Tracey Variety Store are uncertain whether they plan to rebuild.

