Fair & Cold Weekend Ahead, Milder Temps Return Next Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The overall weather pattern across Maine and the rest of the Northeast will change very little through the weekend. The combination of the strong storm that remains nearly stationary over the Canadian Maritimes and a ridge of high pressure stretching from Ontario on south through the Great Lakes Region will continue to bring Maine a gusty northwest breeze tonight and tomorrow. The gusty northwest breeze continues to draw a dry arctic airmass down into New England from the Hudson Bay Region of Canada. This overall pattern will change very little right through Sunday. The weather tonight and tomorrow night will be mainly clear and cold, with low temps running mainly in the single numbers, with some spots up north dipping too between 0° and minus 10°. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the high temps both tomorrow and Sunday will range from the low 20s north to near 30° south and along the coast.

Finally later Sunday the storm over the Maritimes will weaken, while at the same time it moves northeast. As the storm moves away the high to our west will move east and by Tuesday it will be located off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will begin to pull a milder airmass into New England next week, with near normal temps Monday giving way to above normal temps likely Tuesday through Thursday as high temps Wednesday and Thursday likely climb into the low to mid-50s across much of the Pine Tree State.

Late next week a cold front will drop south out of Canada and bring an end to the warm-up across Maine. A storm riding along the cold front may bring some rain and snow to Maine as we end the workweek next Friday, with colder weather once again expected next weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and low temps in the single numbers to lower teens.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and highs in the 20s to near 30.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

