Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine

The state is partnering with more than 25 health care organizations to offer these dedicated clinics.
​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where...
​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where they can sign up to get the vaccines.(KSNB)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next week, Maine will offer dedicated vaccination clinics for school and childcare workers over the age of 60.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says the clinics are under the guidance of the Maine CDC and the Department of Education.

He says they will run alongside the work of independent pharmacies that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine to school and childcare workers of any age.

The state is partnering with more than 25 health care organizations to offer these dedicated clinics.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health, says Northern Light Health is supporting the state’s efforts by adding clinics for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and over.

He says they did not take away any of their usual appointments for the general population over 60.

”It may delay us getting through everybody over the age of 60 just simply because that’s yet another group of people, and next week the state of Maine is not getting as large an amount of vaccine as we typically do, though Northern light is getting a significant amount, so we’ll be able to continue our clinics,” said Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health.

Clinics will be next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - March 12th through the 14th - with a few the following week.

Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where they can sign up to get the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

Latest News

UMS
University of Maine System offers paid time off for employees to get COVID vaccine
Two inmates at Penobscot County Jail test positive for COVID-19
Northern Light Inland Hospital has partnered with KVCC to administer 1000 doses per day
Vaccine clinic in Fairfield ramps up to 1000 doses a day
Tracey O'Connell was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award
A local School Counselor was honored with a prestigious award