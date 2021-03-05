COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Next week, Maine will offer dedicated vaccination clinics for school and childcare workers over the age of 60.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says the clinics are under the guidance of the Maine CDC and the Department of Education.

He says they will run alongside the work of independent pharmacies that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine to school and childcare workers of any age.

The state is partnering with more than 25 health care organizations to offer these dedicated clinics.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health, says Northern Light Health is supporting the state’s efforts by adding clinics for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and over.

He says they did not take away any of their usual appointments for the general population over 60.

”It may delay us getting through everybody over the age of 60 just simply because that’s yet another group of people, and next week the state of Maine is not getting as large an amount of vaccine as we typically do, though Northern light is getting a significant amount, so we’ll be able to continue our clinics,” said Dr. James Jarvis, Northern Light Health.

Clinics will be next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - March 12th through the 14th - with a few the following week.

Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where they can sign up to get the vaccines.

