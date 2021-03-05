Advertisement

CDC investigating COVID outbreak at Penobscot County Jail

When the outbreak was first reported last week, it involved six cases.
Penobscot County Jail outbreak grows to 10 cases
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Penobscot County Jail has grown.

The head of the Maine CDC says there are now 10 cases of coronavirus among staff.

Sheriff Troy Morton said at the time a correctional officer had tested positive a few days before that.

He said dozens of inmates have been tested with no positive results.

