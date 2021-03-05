CDC investigating COVID outbreak at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Penobscot County Jail has grown.

The head of the Maine CDC says there are now 10 cases of coronavirus among staff.

When the outbreak was first reported last week, it involved six cases.

Sheriff Troy Morton said at the time a correctional officer had tested positive a few days before that.

He said dozens of inmates have been tested with no positive results.

