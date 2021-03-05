Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to spin over Eastern Canada and will continue to influence our weather today. Moisture wrapping around the storm will bring us a bit of cloudiness this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds expected across the state. The combination of low pressure to our northeast and high pressure to our west will continue to bring us a gusty northwest wind today too. Temperatures will be several degrees colder than they were yesterday with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Skies will be partly cloudy through the night tonight with low temperatures dropping to near 0° north and single numbers to near 10° closer to the coast.

Our Saturday looks good overall. It will still be a bit breezy with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible throughout the day. Plan on a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures topping off in the 20s to low 30s. The wind will be lighter on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to low 30s. High pressure building toward the region this weekend means we’ve got a quiet, storm-free stretch of weather through the middle of next week. Monday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 30s. Temperatures will continue to warm through midweek with highs in the 40s Tuesday and mid-40s to low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front approaching the region Thursday could bring us a few rain showers but at this point it doesn’t look like much precipitation.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs between 15°-25°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 0°-10°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 23°-32°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

