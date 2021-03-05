Bangor’s Szwez happy to follow big brother to senior honors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Andrew Szwez takes the court for the semis Thursday night. The Mr. Basketball semifinalist is proud his hard work is getting noticed.

“It’s a great honor. Honestly when I was a little kid, seeing my big brother Nick Szwez make the McDonald’s all-star team. Always something I wanted to do,” says Bangor senior Andrew Szwez, “Maybe one-up him with a Mr basketball semifinalist. But it’s a great honor to be a part of that.”

