Bangor resident turns 100, sends message to her numerous descendants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For several nights we’ve told you about local Mainers celebrating birthdays of over 100 years.

You can add a Bangor resident to that list.

Delina Karlsson is 100 today.

She’s a resident at Philips-Strickland House in Bangor.

She grew up in Aroostook County and picked potatoes for five cents a barrel to pay for her school clothes.

She also worked for more than three decades at Acadia Hospital when it was the James Taylor Osteopathic Hospital.

Delina was a LPN on the maternity ward and held many babies over the years, which she loved every minute of, especially helping the new moms.

She says she’s a strong, independent woman who loves reading books daily.

Delina has four children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grand children and two great-great-grandchildren.

She wanted to be sure she got a message out to all of them.

”I want to tell all my family, my grandchildren, great-grandchildren, my great-great-grandchildren, my great-great-great grandchildren, that I love them all.”

She was married for 65 years to her husband, Vincent, a Navy man.

Delina says she was planning on being a nun until she met that navy guy!

