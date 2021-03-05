Advertisement

Bangor resident turns 100, sends message to her numerous descendants

Bangor resident sends message of love to her family as she turns 100
Bangor resident sends message of love to her family as she turns 100(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For several nights we’ve told you about local Mainers celebrating birthdays of over 100 years.

You can add a Bangor resident to that list.

Delina Karlsson is 100 today.

She’s a resident at Philips-Strickland House in Bangor.

She grew up in Aroostook County and picked potatoes for five cents a barrel to pay for her school clothes.

She also worked for more than three decades at Acadia Hospital when it was the James Taylor Osteopathic Hospital.

Delina was a LPN on the maternity ward and held many babies over the years, which she loved every minute of, especially helping the new moms.

She says she’s a strong, independent woman who loves reading books daily.

Delina has four children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grand children and two great-great-grandchildren.

She wanted to be sure she got a message out to all of them.

”I want to tell all my family, my grandchildren, great-grandchildren, my great-great-grandchildren, my great-great-great grandchildren, that I love them all.”

She was married for 65 years to her husband, Vincent, a Navy man.

Delina says she was planning on being a nun until she met that navy guy!

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

Latest News

​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where...
COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine
UMS
University of Maine System offers paid time off for employees to get COVID vaccine
Two inmates at Penobscot County Jail test positive for COVID-19
Northern Light Inland Hospital has partnered with KVCC to administer 1000 doses per day
Vaccine clinic in Fairfield ramps up to 1000 doses a day