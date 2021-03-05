Advertisement

Baker Mountain in Moscow receives help from community businesses

Baker Mountain receives help from community businesses.
Baker Mountain receives help from community businesses.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Baker Mountain in Moscow is a popular skiing spot for residents in the area.

It operates heavily on donations and volunteers.

“A lot of local organizations like Baker Mountain weren’t able to have their typical fundraisers that they have in a given year. I decided to come up with a fundraiser for Baker that incorporated using our local businesses. Our friends at Jimmy’s Market and 201 Power Sports sold the t-shirts.”” said Miranda Kessel with Brookfield Renewable.

They made a total of $500 from selling the shirts, but that wasn’t the end of the giving.

They tacked on an additional $2500 to help keep this staple of the community open this winter.

“We have employees that volunteer at Baker, we also have employees that grew up and learned how to ski here at Baker Mountain,” said Kessel.

Members of the Baker Mountain Ski Tow Club certainly appreciate any help keeping their mountain up and running.

“It is just amazing to get any kind of money or help. We need to get the T-bar inspected. That costs money. We need to pay CMP. That costs money. If we turn in the lights, it costs $500 a night. We cannot survive without donations and volunteer help,” said Maria Cirelli, member of the ski club.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

Latest News

​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where...
COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine
UMS
University of Maine System offers paid time off for employees to get COVID vaccine
Two inmates at Penobscot County Jail test positive for COVID-19
Northern Light Inland Hospital has partnered with KVCC to administer 1000 doses per day
Vaccine clinic in Fairfield ramps up to 1000 doses a day
Tracey O'Connell was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award
A local School Counselor was honored with a prestigious award