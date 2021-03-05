Baker Mountain in Moscow receives help from community businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Baker Mountain in Moscow is a popular skiing spot for residents in the area.

It operates heavily on donations and volunteers.

“A lot of local organizations like Baker Mountain weren’t able to have their typical fundraisers that they have in a given year. I decided to come up with a fundraiser for Baker that incorporated using our local businesses. Our friends at Jimmy’s Market and 201 Power Sports sold the t-shirts.”” said Miranda Kessel with Brookfield Renewable.

They made a total of $500 from selling the shirts, but that wasn’t the end of the giving.

They tacked on an additional $2500 to help keep this staple of the community open this winter.

“We have employees that volunteer at Baker, we also have employees that grew up and learned how to ski here at Baker Mountain,” said Kessel.

Members of the Baker Mountain Ski Tow Club certainly appreciate any help keeping their mountain up and running.

“It is just amazing to get any kind of money or help. We need to get the T-bar inspected. That costs money. We need to pay CMP. That costs money. If we turn in the lights, it costs $500 a night. We cannot survive without donations and volunteer help,” said Maria Cirelli, member of the ski club.

