Andre Miller ready to lead UMaine’s Top Flight, Black Bears offense

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football opens Saturday at #25 Delaware. They kick off at noon. Defensive backs Katley Joseph, Erick Robertson and wide out Devin Young have opted out of the spring season. Old Town’s Andre Miller is the top flight leader this year. Flash has certainly earned it.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for him, and for our entire team, but he’s earned this opportunity,” says UMaine head coach Nick Charlton, “I have a lot of respect for Dre. Nobody works harder in this program, or any program I know. His efforts to even get onto this team 3 years ago were unmatched. There were days we would be leaving the office and there was some guy running routes on our field. We didn’t know who he was and now he is team captain here.”

Andre Miller listens more than he speaks. But he has learned from a number of now professional wide out teammates along the way. It’s his time now.

“From Micah, to Quan, to Earn, Dev too. I tried to pick certain things up from them that have made me the leader I am now,” says UMaine football captain Andre Miller, “To be able to accept that role and all that comes with it. It doesn’t have to be me catching the ball every time or this or that. As long as we win I’m happy.”

