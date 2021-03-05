Advertisement

Andre Miller ready to lead UMaine’s Top Flight, Black Bears offense

Maine at #25 Delaware Saturday at Noon
Andre Miller ready to lead UMaine's Top Flight receiving core
Andre Miller ready to lead UMaine's Top Flight receiving core
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football opens Saturday at #25 Delaware. They kick off at noon. Defensive backs Katley Joseph, Erick Robertson and wide out Devin Young have opted out of the spring season. Old Town’s Andre Miller is the top flight leader this year. Flash has certainly earned it.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for him, and for our entire team, but he’s earned this opportunity,” says UMaine head coach Nick Charlton, “I have a lot of respect for Dre. Nobody works harder in this program, or any program I know. His efforts to even get onto this team 3 years ago were unmatched. There were days we would be leaving the office and there was some guy running routes on our field. We didn’t know who he was and now he is team captain here.”

Andre Miller listens more than he speaks. But he has learned from a number of now professional wide out teammates along the way. It’s his time now.

“From Micah, to Quan, to Earn, Dev too. I tried to pick certain things up from them that have made me the leader I am now,” says UMaine football captain Andre Miller, “To be able to accept that role and all that comes with it. It doesn’t have to be me catching the ball every time or this or that. As long as we win I’m happy.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Latest News

Bangor, Brewer boys win to set up rivalry showdown in pod final
Bangor, Brewer boys win to set up rivalry showdown in pod final
top seed gardiner girls power past mt. blue
Gardiner girls power past Mt. Blue
SZWEZ
Bangor’s Szwez happy to follow big brother to senior honors
Top seed Dexter boys and girls both advance in pod playoffs, area scores
Top seed Dexter boys and girls both advance in pod playoffs, area scores