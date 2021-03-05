A local Veterinary Clinic is collecting donations for Easter baskets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping those in need this Easter, that’s the goal of one local business.

The Broadway Veterinary Clinic in Bangor is collecting Easter baskets to donate to children and families this holiday.

They have partnered with Penquis to help pass out these baskets on Friday, March 26th.

They’re asking for non-perishable food items as well as toothpaste and toothbrushes.

You can also give the folks at the vet clinic a 10-dollar donation - and they will make a basket for you.

”I feel so blessed and I feel so thankful that the donations have been so generous. Everyone has been so generous and so it just makes me feel so good, and my staff feel so good that we can give back to the community,” said Kim Shortall, Practice Manager at Broadway Veterinary Clinic.

They’re asking that all donations be sent in by Thursday, March 25th.

If you’d like to help, you can visit their Facebook page or call 942-2281.

You can also contact Kim directly at kimu0502@roadrunner.com

