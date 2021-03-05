A local School Counselor was honored with a prestigious award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A school counselor in Old Town has been honored with a prestigious award in a very surprising way.

Tracey O’Connell works at Leonard Middle School.

She received the Maine School Counselor Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

O’Connell was told to attend a zoom meeting last month that nobody was allowed to miss.

Turns out, it was a virtual schoolwide assembly to announce the award.

Because it was all online, her family and peers were able to join in.

”I’m not a person that’s really in the limelight, ever. I’m really behind the scenes a lot, so for me to have a whole assembly about me, celebrating what I do, I’m honored,” said Tracey O’Connell, Leonard Middle School Counselor.

“I think that Tracey is really great about providing emotional support for kids and also giving them tools to start where they are, set goals for themselves, and be able to find emotional wellness, even as pre-teens and teens,” said Shianne Priest, A teacher at Leonard Middle School.

This achievement recognizes counselors who have made a positive impact on students and who demonstrate leadership, advocacy, and professionalism.

