Wilton man indicted by grand jury for sexually assaulting teenage girl

27-year-old Carl Boyington was arrested in January 2020 on two charges of gross sexual assault
(Franklin County Sheriff's office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Wilton man has been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

27-year-old Carl Boyington was arrested in January 2020 on two charges of gross sexual assault.

According to the sun journal, police say the girl’s mother called authorities after finding evidence her daughter was communicating with Boyington using Facebook.

Police say when they interviewed the girl, she told them she and Boyington had a sexual relationship that fall.

