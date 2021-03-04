Turning Partly Sunny This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The storm that brought us the windy and frigid weather yesterday will be stalled out over the Maritimes for the next few days. This will allow the storm to continue to influence our weather through the end of the week. Moisture wrapping around the storm will push southward into Maine during the day today causing our mostly sunny skies to turn partly sunny from north to south across the state as we head through the afternoon. We may see a few snow showers over far northern areas and the mountains otherwise expect a dry day for most locales today. Also, the combination of strong low-pressure over the Maritimes, and high pressure building in from the west, will produce a gusty northwest wind today with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Temperatures today will be in the teens to low 20s north and 20s to low 30s elsewhere but will feel colder with the breeze factored in. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight. Temperatures will bottom out between 0°-10° for overnight lows. The northwest wind will diminish a bit but still remain gusty tonight with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills will range from 0° to -15° at times.

Friday will be a breezy and cold day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. It looks like Saturday will remain breezy and chilly with highs in the 20s to near 30° under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will be lighter and temperatures will be a bit better on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure building toward the region this weekend means we’ve got a quiet, storm-free stretch of weather through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be warming too and should see highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s by Tuesday and 40s to possibly near 50° on Wednesday.

Rest of Today: Becoming partly sunny. Breezy and a bit colder with highs in the teens to low 20s north and mid-20s to low 30s elsewhere. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 0°-10°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills will feel like 0° to -15° at times.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs between 15°-25°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

