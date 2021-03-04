Take out lunch in Northeast Harbor still a community event

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor has been hosting community lunch twice a month, every winter for the last ten years.

It’s called the Community Cafe, serving anyone who wanted a meal.

When the pandemic hit, they had to change the service model. This winter, it’s become known as the Carry Out Cafe, and gets volunteer help from different community businesses every month.

Even though it’s take-out only, they’re still serving the same number of meals as they were before the pandemic, and it’s still a major community event.

”We thought when we switched to a take out model that we wouldn’t have the same turnout, just because we were missing that social aspect,” said Matt Hart, Neighborhood House Community Relations Director. “But even that little bit of social contact people get from coming through the line and spending two minutes in the building, they get to see faces. It’s something they can count on and look forward to twice a month, so it’s really important in that aspect.”

For more information on all the events happening at the Neighborhood House, visit theneighborhoodhouse.com.

