Swan Lake Grocery Store reopens after October tragedy

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered today for the re-opening of Swan Lake Grocery Store in Swanville.

The store closed in October after a car crashed into the building and caught fire.

The driver of the car was killed and it left significant smoke and water damage to the store.

Owner Rob Newcomb says it was basically rebuilt from the studs and everything had to be replaced.

”I really am so appreciative that we’re open and it was devastating the fire, and devastating the life that was lost, but we rebuilt better than we were before and we’ll take care of the community again.”

Folks we talked to today were grateful that the grocery store opened back up.

One woman said she didn’t realize how important the store was until it was gone.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.