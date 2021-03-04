Advertisement

Stuck hiker rescued from Acadia National Park

A rescue helicopter flies away from Champlain Mountain with a hiker who became stuck after...
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) -

A hiker had to be rescued by helicopter today when he fell on the Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park.

Officials say the call came in between 10 and 11 o’clcock this morning. They say the man slipped and fell off the trail into an area where he couldn’t climb back up or make his way down due to icy conditions.

A rescue helicopter was able to get him out safely.

He was flown to the ball field across from the MDI YMCA. Officials say he declined medical attention and appeared to be uninjured.

“We’re really happy that today seemed to end well,” said Laura Cohen, Chief of Visitor Experience and Education at the Park. “This is a great reminder how important it is to take hiking seriously, especially in the winter time. Year round, it’s really important to have real hiking boots with great ankle support. In winter, you may want to consider some cramp-ons or grippers. The trails are very icy this time of year, and it’s really important to keep that in mind.”

Officials at the park say they work closely with MDI Search and Rescue, but they caution staffing is lower in the winter, making rescues even more challenging.

