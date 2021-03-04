Proposed updates to Maine Parentage Act discussed by lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Some possible updates could be coming to the Maine Parentage Act.

Lawmakers met on Thursday on ZOOM for a work session.

One proposed update allows fertility clinics and gamete banks to collect information about donors for those who are receiving donations.

We’re told the second update would streamline the process of establishing parentage.

That means parents can submit an acknowledgement form voluntarily instead of having to go to court.

Concern over the bill’s language generated discussion.

Rep. Laurel Libby, said, “I understand the concern for the emotions of some, but if you would like to consider the emotions of all that is a very large pool of women that are exploiting minimizing and diminishing, I feel very strongly about including the term woman versus person in this bill.”

Rep, Barbara Cardone added, “In our attempt to be encompassing or sensitive about not only gender equality, but gender neutral in the way that we use language in our statutes. It also is important to keep the word person.”

The bill was tabled Thursday afternoon.

We’re told the two provisions are part of the Uniform Parentage Act.

It was adopted in 2017 by the Uniform Law Commission.

