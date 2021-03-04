Orono Police assign new Community Policing Officer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s been about a month since the Orono Police Department assigned a Community Policing Officer.

The idea behind the program is to give an officer more time and energy to build community relationships.

Officer Edward Leskey is the director of the program.

Leskey and the police chief say the community has had a good response to the department’s efforts at continuing to improve their ties to folks in town.

”Where as all the officers are expected to use that philosophy while doing their jobs, it’s difficult for them to take the extra time necessarily to bring in other resources and collaborate with people on problem solving,” said Josh Ewing, Orono Chief of Police.

“And it’s that simple. It’s what we know, what they know, look at a problem, and how do we solve it together,” said Edward Leskey, Director of Community Policing.

They add they are also better able to handle situations that otherwise could lead to giving out citations or making arrests.

