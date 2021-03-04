Officials say mask-wearing can be eased once fully vaccinated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Face masks are still an important tool against fighting COVID-19.

But state health officials say once you have been fully vaccinated, you might be able to ease up a bit with masking.

You should still wear masks when in public places or around people who have not been vaccinated.

But Maine CDC Director, Doctor Nirav Shah, says in certain situations, when around others who have been fully vaccinated, you can take the mask off.

“Groups of people who are all fully vaccinated, everybody in the group is fully vaccinated, they should feel free to resume activities like getting together for dinner and not feel the need to be masked,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. Now this is again assuming they’re in a closed location, away from those who have not been vaccinated.”

He adds you should wait two weeks after you have been fully vaccinated before these conditions apply to you.

