New THC infused beer hits the shelves in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Retail marijuana stores are still a new industry here in Maine.

A new drink is on the shelves at Brothers Cannabis in Bangor.

Shipyard’s Pumpkinhead THC elixir is the result of Shipyard’s partnership with Novel Beverage in Scarborough.

“I’ve been working on this project for a long time, and this is very, very exciting. I think this is exciting for the world of cannabis and the world of THC in general,” said Matt Hawes, co-owner of Brothers Cannabis.

There’s an interesting process to making the beverage.

“First of all, it’s not a beer. There’s no alcohol in it. We actually start brewing like you would in some traditional brewing senses. We steep grains, barley, wheat. We then deactivate the yeast, so there’s no fermentation. We carbonate, dose with THC, add unique flavorings such as Shipyard’s proprietary Pumpkinhead Flavoring, and then we bottle it from there,” said Matt Hawes.

There’s been a lot of buzz on social media leading up to Thursday.

Some folks were even waiting in their cars to be one of the first in line.

“We fielded phone calls all day. Just about every other customer that’s walked in the door has been asking about it. When can we try it? It’s really cool, but when can we try it,” said Greg Hawes, co-owner of Brothers Cannabis.

And another elixir will be hitting the shelves soon.

“And we’re very excited to be working with Sea Dog to bring the blueberry in. It’s going to be coming in right here, ready for spring. And we’re going to be producing that one year round. They’re absolutely delicious,” said Matt Hawes.

