Advertisement

New Sharon man indicted by grand jury for unlawful sexual contact

41-year-old Christopher Hills-Pettitt was arrested in February 2020 for inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles both younger than 14 years old
(Franklin County Sheriff's office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Sharon man has been indicted by a franklin county grand jury for unlawful sexual contact.

According to the Daily Bulldog, 41-year-old Christopher Hills-Pettitt was arrested in February 2020 for inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles both younger than 14 years old.

According to court documents, a family member contacted authorities and an investigation began.

Three juveniles were interviewed.

Authorities say one reported several cases of touching in a sexual manner, the second reported one incident, and the third said there was no inappropriate contact.

According to police, Hills-Pettitt denied touching either juvenile in a sexual manner but said he could have touched the juveniles in a non-sexual manner.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec.
Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Gov. Mills says all school staff, childcare providers can get COVID-19 vaccine now

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Wilton man indicted by grand jury for sexually assaulting teenage girl
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Feb. 27, 2021
Initial unemployment claims in Maine fall below 2,000
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths