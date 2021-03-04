New Sharon man indicted by grand jury for unlawful sexual contact

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Sharon man has been indicted by a franklin county grand jury for unlawful sexual contact.

According to the Daily Bulldog, 41-year-old Christopher Hills-Pettitt was arrested in February 2020 for inappropriate sexual contact with two juveniles both younger than 14 years old.

According to court documents, a family member contacted authorities and an investigation began.

Three juveniles were interviewed.

Authorities say one reported several cases of touching in a sexual manner, the second reported one incident, and the third said there was no inappropriate contact.

According to police, Hills-Pettitt denied touching either juvenile in a sexual manner but said he could have touched the juveniles in a non-sexual manner.

