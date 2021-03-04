New book unveils history behind inventors with Maine roots

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A new book is highlight some of Maine’s history.

‘Downeast Genius’, published by Islandport Press, will be available in the next couple of months.

Maine Author and historian, Earl Smith, revisits the stories of inventors with Maine roots.

The book tells 53 stories of inventors covering topics from Maine’s iconic soft drink, Moxie, to insulin and elevators.

This is Smith’s seventh book and fourth focusing on history.

”I see so much evidence, not particularly in young people, but in some of our older people who don’t really understand history and really haven’t read it. So, I’ve become a tub-thumper for people who should be spending more time understanding the past so they know where they’re going,” said Smith.

“Many Mainers and people outside of Maine, to have a source of pride, in the fact that their forefathers really changed the world, and we aren’t just up here in the far north sitting around in our ice fishing tents all the time. We have brilliance and genius here that has and confuse to change the world,” explained Editor-at-Large at Islandport Press, Genevieve Morgan.

‘Downeast Genius’ will be released May 15th.

It’s available now for pre-order.

