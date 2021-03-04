Mainly Dry, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The overall weather pattern across Maine and the rest of the Northeast will change very little over the next several days. The combination of a strong storm that remains nearly stationary over the Canadian Maritimes and a ridge of high pressure centered over Ontario continues to bring Maine a gusty northwest breeze. The northwest wind is pulling a dry arctic airmass down into New England from the Hudson Bay Region of Canada. This overall pattern will change very little right through Sunday. A few troughs rotating down into Maine the next few days will bring the Pine Tree State some patchy clouds and a few snow showers, mainly over the far north and mountains tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure moving east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Sunday and early next week will bring Maine dry conditions along with slowly moderating temps, with no significant storms in sight.

As the high settles off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline a southwest breeze will usher a milder than normal airmass into New England Tuesday and Wednesday. The temps Tuesday will likely climb into the low to mid-40s, with highs on Wednesday likely running near 50° away from the coastline.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 17 mph and low temps in the single numbers to lower teens.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the 20s to near 30.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 40s.

