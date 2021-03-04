Advertisement

Maine’s representatives split votes on policing reform bill

Golden said he supports the provisions to establish a national registry for police misconduct and increase the gathering of data to inform oversight.
(Gray DC)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The U.S. House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Wednesday night, but with split support from Maine’s democratic representatives.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree voted in favor of the bill, but Congressman Jared Golden was one of just two democrats to vote against the bill.

Golden said he supports the overall goals of the bill, but not some of the specific provisions.

“Every American should be treated equally before the law, regardless of race, gender, economic status, or any other factor,” said Golden. “Our country needs to reckon with the racism and inequality which have persisted for far too long. And there must be accountability for gross negligence in the use of force by a law enforcement officer like what took place in Minneapolis with the killing of George Floyd.”

Golden said he supports the provisions to establish a national registry for police misconduct and increase the gathering of data to inform oversight.

He also supports the encouragement of de-escalation tactics, banning chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized, collecting data on the use of force, ensuring outside review in all deadly force cases, and conducting anti-bias training.

However, he said he does not support the clause that eliminates qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers.

“Because I understand what it is like to make split second, life-and-death decisions under pressure, and out of respect for the difficult decisions confronting law enforcement officers in the line of duty, I will not support this legislation,” said Golden. “Eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers could result in unintended consequences for both individual law enforcement officers and the profession as a whole.”

Both Pingree and Golden voted in favor of the For the People Act, sweeping legislation aimed at voting and ethics reform.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec.
Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
Gov. Mills says all school staff, childcare providers can get COVID-19 vaccine now

Latest News

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Feb. 27, 2021
Initial unemployment claims in Maine fall below 2,000
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Maine CDC will record Johnson & Johnson vaccine as fully vaccinated
Maine CDC highly recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Mainers