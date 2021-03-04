Maine’s representatives split votes on policing reform bill

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The U.S. House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Wednesday night, but with split support from Maine’s democratic representatives.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree voted in favor of the bill, but Congressman Jared Golden was one of just two democrats to vote against the bill.

Golden said he supports the overall goals of the bill, but not some of the specific provisions.

“Every American should be treated equally before the law, regardless of race, gender, economic status, or any other factor,” said Golden. “Our country needs to reckon with the racism and inequality which have persisted for far too long. And there must be accountability for gross negligence in the use of force by a law enforcement officer like what took place in Minneapolis with the killing of George Floyd.”

Golden said he supports the provisions to establish a national registry for police misconduct and increase the gathering of data to inform oversight.

He also supports the encouragement of de-escalation tactics, banning chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized, collecting data on the use of force, ensuring outside review in all deadly force cases, and conducting anti-bias training.

However, he said he does not support the clause that eliminates qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officers.

“Because I understand what it is like to make split second, life-and-death decisions under pressure, and out of respect for the difficult decisions confronting law enforcement officers in the line of duty, I will not support this legislation,” said Golden. “Eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers could result in unintended consequences for both individual law enforcement officers and the profession as a whole.”

Both Pingree and Golden voted in favor of the For the People Act, sweeping legislation aimed at voting and ethics reform.

