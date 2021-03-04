Maine DACF extends COVID relief program for food banks and pantries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Another round of COVID-19 relief is headed to Maine food banks and pantries who qualify.

It’s part of the Food Security Network Reimbursement Program which uses CARES Act funding.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry commissioner says food banks and pantries have seen challenges that were unexpected and not in the budget because of coronavirus.

“Our department, along with our partners at Catholic Charities Maine, want to make certain that food banks and pantries are aware of and can maximize this opportunity,” said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

It looks at reimbursement of costs between March 1st of 2020 and April 1st 2021.

According to a press release, sent by the office of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the program “offers up to $10,000 in reimbursements to food banks and pantries that have accrued unanticipated expenses while working to overcome food supply and distribution challenges caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funding will help Maine food security organizations address supply chain disruptions, food storage, distribution infrastructure limitations, and public health and safety challenges – all in direct response to the pandemic.”

This is phase two of the funding.

Claire Eaton, Director, Natural Resource Markets & Economic Development, explained “Two million was made available for the program in late 2020 and we were able to mobilize just about half of that prior to the dec. 2020 deadline. There’s still over a million dollars remaining that we are hoping to get out into the community.”

The DACF is teaming up with Catholic Charities Maine for the program.

For more information you can go to their website.

The deadline to apply is April 16th.

It’s first come - first served.

