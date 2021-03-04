Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Hinckley Yachts

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC in investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a boat production facility in Trenton.

A spokesperson for the CDC says, as of Thursday morning, 20 people at Hinckley Yachts have contracted the virus.

We’re told the investigation opened late last month.

The CDC says the outbreak doesn’t pose an elevated risk to the public and it likely reflects community transmission.

