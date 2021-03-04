Maine CDC highly recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country.

The Maine CDC is highly recommending this vaccine along with Pfizer and Moderna.

Although some of the percentages while testing the vaccine have not been as high.

Health officials want you to know this vaccine is still very effective.

And because it was being tested much *after* the previous two vaccines, it offers some protection against new variants of the virus.

“Indeed one of the benefits of the J&J vaccine is that because of when it was tested, at the peak of the pandemic,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. “As well as where it was tested, Brazil, South Africa, as well as here in the United States. We have a good understanding of the fact that it performs very well against some of the emerging variants.”

The J&J vaccine is also a single dose opposed to the two doses required in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Maine CDC will record those vaccinations along with folks who have received their second dose in their records as being full vaccinated.

