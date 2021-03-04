Advertisement

Maine CDC highly recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Mainers

Maine CDC will record Johnson & Johnson vaccine as fully vaccinated
Maine CDC will record Johnson & Johnson vaccine as fully vaccinated
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed across the country.

The Maine CDC is highly recommending this vaccine along with Pfizer and Moderna.

Although some of the percentages while testing the vaccine have not been as high.

Health officials want you to know this vaccine is still very effective.

And because it was being tested much *after* the previous two vaccines, it offers some protection against new variants of the virus.

“Indeed one of the benefits of the J&J vaccine is that because of when it was tested, at the peak of the pandemic,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. “As well as where it was tested, Brazil, South Africa, as well as here in the United States. We have a good understanding of the fact that it performs very well against some of the emerging variants.”

The J&J vaccine is also a single dose opposed to the two doses required in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Maine CDC will record those vaccinations along with folks who have received their second dose in their records as being full vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec.
Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse

Latest News

Once fully vaccinated you maybe able to ease mask wearing
Officials say mask-wearing can be eased once fully vaccinated
Fire.
Tractor Fire in Garage at Southern Aroostook Community School; No injuries
A rescue helicopter flies away from Champlain Mountain with a hiker who became stuck after...
Stuck hiker rescued from Acadia National Park
UMaine drives research
More than 92M in MEIF investments bring UMaine to research record highs