Lawmakers discuss bill regarding who’s responsible for fixing private roads

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A bill before Maine lawmakers looks at who’s responsible for fixing private roads that benefit residential properties.

If there’s no type of agreement or direct responsibility for fixing the road, the bill would require the cost of maintenance to be shared equally by the benefitted properties.

There are exceptions.

The Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to recommend the bill’s passage.

You can see more information on the Maine legislature’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.