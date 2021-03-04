Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bill regarding who’s responsible for fixing private roads

The judiciary committee voted on Thursday to recommend the bill’s passage.
Private road
Private road(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Mar. 4, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A bill before Maine lawmakers looks at who’s responsible for fixing private roads that benefit residential properties.

If there’s no type of agreement or direct responsibility for fixing the road, the bill would require the cost of maintenance to be shared equally by the benefitted properties.

There are exceptions.

You can see more information on the Maine legislature’s website.

