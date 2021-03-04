Is it safe to hold gatherings once your fully vaccinated?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the U.S. has been underselling the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the Committee on Health and Human Services Thursday morning.

Shah took a number of questions from lawmakers, including one about when whether it is safe for folks to gather, if they have been fully vaccinated?

So, what is fully vaccinated?

The CDC defines it as at least two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or after the first dose of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Studies have shown that it takes two weeks after the final dose to develop immunity.

If folks are fully-vaccinated, they should feel comfortable being around others who are fully vaccinated, too.

“The vaccine, whether it’s the J&J, the Pfizer, or the Moderna products are stunningly effective at reducing what matters which is severe hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19. That’s why, don’t just take it from me. These are actually words directly Dr. Fauci’s mouth- after his review of the data, folks who fall into that fully-vaccinated category should feel free to gather with others who are also fully-vaccinated as they resume those normal rhythms of social life.”

Those currently 60 and over can now receive the vaccine in Maine. That includes teachers and childcare workers, too.

Shah did say that with more people now able to get vaccinated, there will be a less vaccine coming in, at least for a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.