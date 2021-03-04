Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will hold a press conference tomorrow to outline Maine’s approach to protecting public health and supporting the economy this spring and summer.

The commissioners of Economic and Community Development, Health and Human Services, and head of the Maine CDC will join.

The virtual press conference starts at 11 a.m.

It will be live streamed on MainePublic.org.

Following the press conference, Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah will tour the new mass vaccination clinic at Scarborough Downs.

