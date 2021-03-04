Advertisement

Golden wants DOE to reevaluate permit for hydropower project

The permit issued by the Department of Energy in January provided the green light for the interconnect at the Canadian border.
(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is asking the Biden administration to reevaluate its approval of a presidential permit for a $1 billion project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The permit issued by the Department of Energy in January provided the green light for the interconnect at the Canadian border.

On Thursday, Golden raised several concerns, including the adequacy of the environmental review and public input in his letter Thursday to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec.
Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Gov. Mills says all school staff, childcare providers can get COVID-19 vaccine now

Latest News

Maine Author and historian, Earl Smith, revisits the stories of inventors with Maine roots.
New book unveils history behind inventors with Maine roots
New Community Policing Officer in Orono.
Orono Police assign new Community Policing Officer
THC infused beer now available in Maine.
New THC infused beer hits the shelves in Maine
Coronavirus
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Hinckley Yachts