First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah made the announcement during his Thursday briefing
(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The first COVID-19 case involving the South African variant has been detected in Maine, according to state health officials.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah made the announcement during his Thursday briefing.

He said the patient was an individual from Cumberland County.

Shah said the variant was discovered as the result of sequencing the state has done on positive lab results.

Shah said the detection of the South African variant in Maine reinforces the need for Mainers to continue to socially distance and to wear masks. He also urged Mainers to get vaccinated when it is their turn.

Shah said a total of three cases of the UK variant have been detected in Maine since February.

