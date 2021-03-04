Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One lane of traffic on I-95 southbound remained shut down Wednesday night after an accident involving two tractor trailers.

The accident happened near exit 154 in Palmyra.

Officials say 34-year-old Metho Nelson of New York struck a truck driven by 63-year-old Stewart Hallett of Mars Hill.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

The tractor trailers require removal by heavy wreckers.

Officials tell us crews will remain on scene overnight until both trucks can be removed safely.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Maine State Police.

