137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported.

Total deaths remain at 705.

Maine with 45,227 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 35,507 are confirmed.

24 patients are in critical care according to the CDC. 8 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County going up by 18 since Wednesday.

Kennebec County has 12 new cases.

Piscataquis County showing 7 additional cases.

Both Washington and Sagadahoc counties reporting no new cases.

