Vaccine clinic process “seamless” according to patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center vaccination clinic in Bangor began administering vaccines to Mainers over the age of 60 this week in accordance with the state’s vaccination plan.

Cass Migel of Sedgewick got her first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

”Found out on Friday that the state had opened it up to sixty and above which is my group. Jumped on my computer at about three o clock and after a few misfires, I got my appointment. Had my vaccination probably within seven minutes of having walked in the door. Very seamless.”

People coming out of the Cross Center Clinic were pleased with their experience, including Thad Dwyer of Orono.

“Very Impressed with the operation, well coordinated, efficient... outstanding.”

Fred Cunningham and his wife Donna represent the over and under 70 age brackets respectively and still managed to get their appointments at the same time.

“It is slick. You just go right in, go to all the spots, and you’re done.”

“This is easier getting in and out than coming to a concert up here, I have to tell you.”

“We love to hear that kind of feedback.” said Dr. James Jarvis, Medical Director of Northern Light Health’s Covid-19 Incident Command. He acknowledged that not everyone will have a hiccup-free experience. “Other than registration, which has been an issue for everybody across the state and frankly around the country, we really feel that the operations we have built across Northern Light Health, particularly here at the Cross Insurance Center, have been running very well.”

Jarvis reports they’ve administered over 58-thousand doses so far across all their clinics.

“I’m glad they’re doing it because they just keep pumping them in people’s arms, get this thing over with.” said Curtis Knowles of Brewer.

“We’ve already seen a tremendous willingness among this age group to vaccinated.” said Dr. Jarvis. “That can make it so there are delays both on the website and the call center, so we ask for people’s patience.”

New appointment slots become available Monday and Wednesday afternoons after 2 PM.

Dr. Jarvis says vaccination is something the healthcare system is very good at. “Our mission is to make sure this is as efficient, smooth, and most importantly, safe endeavor for people to get vaccinated.”

“The process is seamless, get your vaccine.” said Migel. “It’s the most important thing you can do for yourself, your family, your friends, and for reopening the country.”

You can call 204-8551 for an appointment.

Or you can sign up on online at covid.northernlighthealth.org

