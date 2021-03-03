Advertisement

UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon

A rescue helicopter was able to get him out safely
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A hiker had to be rescued by helicopter today when he fell on the Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park.

Officials say the call came in between 10 and 11 Wednesday morning.

They say the man slipped and fell off the trail into an area where he couldn’t climb back up or make his way down due to icy conditions.

A rescue helicopter was able to get him out safely.

He was flown to the ball field across from the MDI YMCA.

Officials say he declined medical attention and appeared to be uninjured.

”We’re really happy that today seemed to end well. This is a great reminder how important it is to take hiking seriously, especially in the winter time. Year round, it’s really important to have real hiking boots with great ankle support. In winter, you may want to consider some cramp-ons or grippers. The trails are very icy this time of year, and it’s really important to keep that in mind,” said Laura Cohen with Acadia National Park.

Officials at the park say they work closely with MDI Search and Rescue, but they caution staffing is lower in the winter, making rescues even more challenging.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

UMaine drives research
More than 92M in MEIF investments bring UMaine to research record highs
Happy Birthday Marion Lovell, Guilford's oldest resident
Guilford’s oldest citizen turns 102
Future electricians will train here
Former Newport Elementary School to be repurposed as electrician training center
New vaccine clinic
Piscataquis County Ice Arena to become vaccine clinic
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say