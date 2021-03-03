Sunshine & Seasonable This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of our Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear through the night tonight with lows in the upper single numbers to mid-teens.

The storm that brought us the windy and frigid weather yesterday will be stalled out over the Maritimes for the next few days. This will allow the storm to continue to influence our weather through the end of the week. Moisture wrapping around the storm will push southward into Maine during the day Thursday. We’ll start under mostly sunny skies Thursday but as the moisture arrives, we’ll see increasing clouds during the afternoon. Also, with strong low-pressure over the Maritimes, and high pressure building in from the west, the pressure gradient is going to tighten up a bit over New England for the end of the week resulting in some breezy and chilly weather Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens to low 20s north and 20s to low 30s elsewhere but will feel colder with the breeze factored in. The northwest wind on Thursday could gust to 35-40 MPH at times. Friday will be a breezy and cold day with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. It looks like Saturday will remain breezy and chilly with highs in the 20s to near 30° under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will be lighter and temperatures will be a bit better on Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure building toward the region this weekend means we’ve got a quiet, storm-free stretch of weather through the middle of next week.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 28°-38°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 8°-18°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Breezy and a bit colder with highs in the teens to low 20s north and mid-20s to low 30s elsewhere. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and cold with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

