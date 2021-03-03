Advertisement

Scammers impersonating law enforcement, police ask you to stay vigilant

Sgt. Wade Betters said law enforcement will never ask you for money.
(Source: WAVE)
(Source: WAVE)(WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Scammers have taken their efforts to another level.

Some are now impersonating local police officers.

Bangor Police Department’s Sgt. Wade Betters said, “Scammers will do their homework. They’ll find out what town they think you might live in and what police agency you might use.”

Sgt. Wade Betters with the Bangor Police Department says scammers pretending to be law enforcement is not uncommon, but this was a first.

“My name was actually used by one of the scammers,” Sgt. Betters explained.

He says this scheme happened over the weekend.

“Telling the victim that they needed to acquire several $1,000 a gift cards. and the victim will go buy those and then read the numbers off the gift card, provide them with a pin number. As soon as you do, that the money is gone,” Sgt. Betters added.

Betters said that plot convinced someone to send around $3,000 in gift cards to scammers in another state.

Police remind you not to give out personal information.

“If someone calls you, claiming to be a member of law enforcement, even if it’s your local law enforcement agency please do your homework and verify that. We will not call you asking to give us money or to transfer funds in order to avoid being arrested or to make up for a missed court date. It’s just a scam,” Sgt. Betters said.

If something seems off, it probably is. Betters says the best thing you can do is hang up the phone.

Sgt. Betters explained, “No matter what they’re telling you, they’re gonna try to scare you, play on your emotions, tell you that you need to get this taken care of and are going away. It’s just not true.”

Betters says you can always check with your police department to see if they called.

“Ask to speak with that officer or someone there. That’s how you’ll tell,” Sgt. Betters said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 1
UPDATE: Maine CDC reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Bucksport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun

Latest News

West Gardiner teen accomplish milestone.
West Gardiner teen becomes Maine’s first female Eagle Scout from Pine Tree Council
Versant Power crews are working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers who lost service as...
Heavy winds wreak havoc across the state
Masons donate $2400 to kickstart program
Elder outreach program provides home maintenance assistance in Waldo County
Rep. Jared Golden appears at a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, March 2nd
Rep. Golden explains support for H.R. 1 ahead of House vote