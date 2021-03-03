Richards hits 1000th career point in Old Town girls win over Foxcroft in Pod Playoffs
9th Old Town player to reach milestone
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POD PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
Old Town 60, Foxcroft 30
Cony 59, Maine Central Institute 49
Ellsworth 44, John Bapst Memorial 35
Medomak Valley 52, Lincoln Academy 37
Mt. Blue 53, Messalonskee 47, OT
Waterville Senior 43, Winslow 30
BOYS
Carrabec 72, Valley 53
Central 44, Penquis Valley 38
Cony 59, Maine Central Institute 49
Ellsworth 56, Mount Desert Island 43
Washington Academy 69, John Bapst Memorial 41
