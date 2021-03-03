Advertisement

Richards hits 1000th career point in Old Town girls win over Foxcroft in Pod Playoffs

9th Old Town player to reach milestone
Foxcroft vs Old Town Girls Basketball
Foxcroft vs Old Town Girls Basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POD PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

Old Town 60, Foxcroft 30

Cony 59, Maine Central Institute 49

Ellsworth 44, John Bapst Memorial 35

Medomak Valley 52, Lincoln Academy 37

Mt. Blue 53, Messalonskee 47, OT

Waterville Senior 43, Winslow 30

BOYS

Carrabec 72, Valley 53

Central 44, Penquis Valley 38

Cony 59, Maine Central Institute 49

Ellsworth 56, Mount Desert Island 43

Washington Academy 69, John Bapst Memorial 41

