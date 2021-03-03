Advertisement

Piscataquis County Ice Arena to become vaccine clinic

All other activities end Sunday
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -The Piscataquis County Ice Arena has been chosen as the site of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Libra Foundation and Foxcroft Academy offered the facility to Northern Light Health to aid in their vaccination efforts.

The building, which opened its doors in September of 2019, has ample parking and floor space to accommodate the clinic.

All other activities at the Ice Arena will end this Sunday in preparation for the necessary changes.

”Plans are underway.” Says Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health. “Right now we are working on the logisitics for how we can convert that particular space so that we can further serve that particular community.”

Northern Light Health expects to have more information about the clinic next week.

