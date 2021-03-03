Moxie Festival cancelled for 2nd straight year

LISBON, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s most popular festivals is cancelled, once, again.

According to the Time Record, the Lisbon Town Council voted 5 to 1 Tuesday night to call off this summer’s Moxie Festival due to the pandemic.

The festival celebrates the iconic soft drink.

Instead, the town hopes to hold smaller community events.

This was supposed to be the festival’s 26th year.

Councilors say they look forward to bring it back next year.

