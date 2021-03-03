Advertisement

More than 92M in MEIF investments bring UMaine to research record highs

UMaine is now reaching for Carnegie One Status which means they would be classified as highly engaged in research activity.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -School officials for Maine’s only public research university say research efforts have reached record highs.

“More than $92.4 million in investments in Maine and its universities are being reported in the FY 2020 draft Maine Economic Improvement Fund Annual Report presented to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees Finance, Facilities and Technology Committee at its March 3 meeting,” a press release from a UMaine system spokesperson said.

UMaine is now reaching for Carnegie One Status which means they would be classified as highly engaged in research activity.

President Ferrini-Mundy, said, “It’s about making sure that we are paying attention to all of the factors that enable a solid research university to exist in the state. That we’re producing enough graduates at the graduate level so that we are engaging our undergraduates in research, and so that we are solving problems that matter for the state.”

She added, “Our world-class scholars and researchers, and the students working with them, are among Maine’s most important resources. Every day we work with our partners in the federal delegation, state government, stakeholders and donors from across the globe to provide our faculty and research students with the resources, facilities and support they need to drive innovation for Maine and pursue discoveries that can change the world.”

President Ferrini-Mundy has been named University of Maine System Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation.

She’ll keep her duties as President of the University of Maine and University of UMaine at Machias.

