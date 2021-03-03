Millan’s growth into leader shows as she is focused more on postseason than postseason awards
First to win conference Player of the Year and Defensive P.O.Y. twice
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s hoops is focusing on their semifinal match-up with Albany.
Black Bears’ star Blanca Millan became the first player to ever this week to earn America East Player and Defensive Player of Year twice.
Her focus is solely on this team doing great things.
