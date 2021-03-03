Advertisement

Mainly Dry, Breezy & Cold through Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm centered well northeast of Maine that produced the strong and gusty wind along with the bitterly cold conditions we saw yesterday continued to produce a dry northwest breeze across Maine today. As the storm weakened a bit today, the wind across our region was lighter and the temps were more seasonable this afternoon after yesterday’s bitter cold.

Energy aloft moving into the storm to our northeast along with the storm slowly drifting southwest through the Canadian Maritimes will cause the northwest breeze across Maine to increase tomorrow and Friday and once again a colder than normal airmass will feed south into our region tomorrow, Friday and possibly Saturday as well. The gusty northwest wind both at the surface and aloft will keep any storms from heading in our direction over the next several days. High pressure moving east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later in the weekend and early next week will bring Maine dry conditions along with slowly moderating temps, with no significant storms in sight.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 20s and 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

