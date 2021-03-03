Advertisement

Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman was critically injured when she was impaled by a tree that fell on her car, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Theresa Roy, 79, was a passenger in the car driven by her husband.

Officials said they were traveling on Pond Road in Sidney Tuesday morning when high winds caused a large pine tree to snap and fell on their vehicle.

The tree went through the dashboard and impaled Roy, according to deputies.

She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Deputies said her husband suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

