Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman was critically injured when she was impaled by a tree that fell on her car, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies said Theresa Roy, 79, was a passenger in the car driven by her husband.
Officials said they were traveling on Pond Road in Sidney Tuesday morning when high winds caused a large pine tree to snap and fell on their vehicle.
The tree went through the dashboard and impaled Roy, according to deputies.
She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Deputies said her husband suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
