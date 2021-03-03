Advertisement

Maine enters new phase of vaccine distribution

Vaccine distribution is now based only on age, with Mainers 60 and older now eligible.
Officials say COVID-19 vaccinations not yet cause of Maine cases dropping
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine residents who are age 60 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is now using an age-based approach to expanding eligibility. The new plan took effect Wednesday. Gov. Janet Mills says the first expansion will allow 200,000 more people to receive the vaccine.

Under the plan, people 50 and older will become eligible in April, people 40 and older in May, people 30 and older in June and people younger than 30 in July.

The timeline could be accelerated if the vaccine supply increases, according to Mills.

“Throughout the pandemic, my fundamental goal has been to save lives and protect our most vulnerable people. A review of recent data by the Maine CDC indicates that age is a significant predictor of whether someone will become seriously sick or is more likely to die if they contract COVID-19,” Mills said.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the change to an age-based approach is based upon recent scientific data indicating that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19, even more so than risk factors such as underlying medical conditions.

In Maine, 98% of deaths from COVID-19 have been people aged 50 and older.

