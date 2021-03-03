Advertisement

Maine considers ban on aerial herbicide spraying in forestry

Jackson’s proposal focuses in part on glyphosate, a widely-used herbicide that is available commercially under the trade name Roundup.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban aerial spraying of some herbicides in forestry.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash offered the proposal, which was subject to a public hearing on Tuesday.

Jackson said “aerial herbicides in the Maine woods benefits the bottom line of large landowners at the expense and well-being of the people living and working in the region.”

Jackson’s proposal focuses in part on glyphosate, a widely-used herbicide that is available commercially under the trade name Roundup.

It would also apply to other synthetic herbicides.

The proposal would need to be approved by the Maine Legislature to become law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
Newly recorded coronavirus cases for Maine according to CDC
186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
High winds leave thousands without power across the state
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Partial roof collapse on Main St. in Milo
Milo family escapes injury after partial building collapse

Latest News

Summit Natural Gas of Maine has withdrawn plans to expand service into the midcoast region of...
Summit Natural Gas pulls the plug on plans to expand in midcoast Maine
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec.
Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Carey has been under investigation since March of 2018.
Former Maine DA candidate arrested in Florida on sex charges
(Source: WAVE)
Scammers impersonating law enforcement, police ask you to stay vigilant