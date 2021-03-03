Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Another two Mainers, both from York County, died with the coronavirus.

Total deaths now stand at 705.

Maine has surpassed 45,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 35,411 are confirmed.

Penobscot County is reporting 18 new cases. Kennebec County has 15.

With another 10 cases in Piscataquis County, they’re now over 300 total for the pandemic.

