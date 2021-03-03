Guilford’s oldest citizen turns 102
Marion Lovell is the holder of the town’s Boston Post Cane
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) -Marion Lovell was born March 3rd, 1919 in Guilford.
She’s held the town’s Boston Post Cane, given to the oldest living resident, since 2016.
She’s a published poet and operated Melanson’s Jewelry Store with her husband until 1969.
She currently lives in Milo at New Beginnings Assisted Living if you’d like to send a card.
Happy Birthday, Marion!
